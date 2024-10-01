Director Barry Sonnenfeld Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With Will Smith's Wild Wild West

It's hard to overstate just how popular Will Smith was in 1999. He's still one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but in 1999, he was everywhere. Fresh off his hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and the wildly successful film "Men in Black," Smith was one of the hottest stars around. Oh, and his debut solo album, "Big Willie Style," was a multiplatinum hit. So imagine everyone's excitement when he reteamed with "Men in Black" director Barry Sonnenfeld for a movie reboot of the 1960's TV western "The Wild Wild West," co-starring Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, and Salma Hayek.

The hype was real, but unfortunately, "Wild Wild West" was a critical and box office disaster. It was a major hiccup in Smith's career, and he later admitted that he believes it's the worst movie in his entire filmography. So what happened? How could a movie with that director and cast go so very wrong?

In Sonnenfeld's new memoir, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood," the director revealed that despite the level of talent present within the cast, there were some personality conflicts that he believes ultimately tanked the film.