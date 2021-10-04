Will Smith Says Wild Wild West Is His Worst Movie

What if you turned down the lead role as Neo in "The Matrix" to star in one of the biggest bombs of the year and perhaps one of the worst major blockbusters of all time? Sounds like a bonehead move, right? Well, what if you were also Will Smith, one of the most savvy movie stars of our generation known for generally picking great projects? Yeah, that's gotta hurt, and that's why Smith's revelation that he considers 1999's "Wild Wild West" his worst film during a recent GQ video feature is so loaded.

Keep in mind, by 1999 Will Smith had been on a box office tear unseen since the likes of Eddie Murphy a decade prior. For four years every movie he made was one of the biggest of the year: "Bad Boys," "Independence Day," "Men in Black," and "Enemy of the State." Those first three would go on to earn sequels, and "Enemy" was technically something of a covert sequel to "The Conversation." The idea of re-teaming Smith with his "Men in Black" director Barry Sonnenfeld on an adaptation of a '60s TV classic (Sonnenfeld had already done that hat trick twice with "The Addams Family") and co-starring with Oscar winner Kevin Kline, one of the most respected actors of the time? Sounds great on paper. Not so great in reality.