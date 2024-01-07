Tim Burton Had An $18 Million Idea For A Catwoman Spinoff

These days, "Batman Returns" rightfully gets its due. But Tim Burton's sequel to his 1989 effort, "Batman," was assailed by critics upon its release, who felt that it was either too dark, too overcrowded with characters, lacking in plot, or just plain weird. Even many fans were ticked off by the Burton-ness of the whole thing and felt the director and screenwriter, Daniel Waters, had strayed too far from the core of the Dark Knight.

In a way, they were right. Burton had let his freak flag fly, making his own movie and not necessarily a Batman movie. Waters admitted as much after a recent screening of "Returns," saying (via IndieWire):

"It was a weird assignment in that I didn't need to please anyone but Tim Burton. Before the internet, you didn't have to go before a tribunal and say what you were doing — it was just two guys in a room riffing. We didn't know s**t about Batman villains."

On top of that, there was the whole Mcdonald's "Batman Returns" marketing controversy. The fast food giant pushed Warner Bros. and Burton to make changes to the film after seeing a rough cut of the director's expressionist nightmare and quickly realizing their Happy Meal deal wasn't going to be the synergistic marketing masterpiece they'd envisioned. Add to that the fact that there was a whole talk show dedicated to "Returns" and its supposed harmful effects on the younger generation, and you've got one hell of a controversial opening for a movie.

But there was one aspect of the film that seemed to go down well with pretty much everyone: Michelle Pfeiffer's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Following the release of "Returns," there were plans for a spin-off starring Pfeiffer's villain, and it seems Burton had big plans for how to make it.