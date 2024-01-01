Batman Returns' Daniel Waters Wanted To Make A Catwoman Spinoff Like The Boys

Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" is one of the more unusual blockbusters of its era. Following the massive, massive success of his 1989 "Batman," Burton was seemingly given a lot more creative leeway with his sequel, transforming the world of Batman into a noir carnival nightmare of hopelessness and kink. "Returns" saw the Dark Knight (Michael Keaton) facing off against the sewer-dwelling creep the Penguin (Danny DeVito) and beginning an unhealthy flirtation with the mentally unwell Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Burton's rendition of Catwoman may be the best Batman villain to have been depicted in live-action. She was unbalanced and terrifying, using her newfound mindset as a tool for liberation. It's no coincidence that her costume is a skintight leather vinyl costume with a corset and a whip. This was Catwoman as a horror movie dominatrix. She had more in common with the Cenobites from "Hellraiser" than anything from a Batman comic book. Sadly, I cannot find any evidence, but I recall hearing in 1992 that sex workers began receiving a massive influx of Catwoman requests following the release of "Batman Returns."

Pfeiffer's performance was admired by the world's "Batman" fans, and there was briefly some buzz throughout the industry that Pfeiffer would star in a solo "Catwoman" movie. Sadly, "Batman Returns," while a hit, wasn't the overwhelming marketing sensation that Warner Bros. was hoping for — it was too dark and kinky to sell Burger King toys — and the next "Batman" movie shifted directors and became more colorful and fun. "Catwoman" was taken off the slate.

A recent report by IndieWire, however, found that the canceled "Catwoman" — to have been written by Daniel Waters and directed by Burton — might have been a Jacques Tourneur-like black-and-white horror movie, and it sounds awesome.