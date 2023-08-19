One Of Batman Returns' Most Intense Scenes Broke An Explosive World Record

You might say it's a miracle that Tim Burton's "Batman" was ever made, considering the director's unusually dark vision and the multitude of issues faced by the production. Indeed, Burton referred to the process of making his 1989 blockbuster as "torture," citing all manner of hurdles, from rewrites to grueling all-night shoots, and even a fall out with Carl Grissom actor Jack Palance, who evidently felt the young filmmaker was in no position to give any authoritative direction.

But at least Burton was somewhat shielded from the surprisingly virulent backlash that followed Michael Keaton's casting in the lead role. Thankfully, the movie was shooting at the UK's famed Pinewood Studios, and thus Burton and co. weren't subjected to the full force of the furor that was brewing stateside. Pinewood also offered more than shelter from controversy. The Buckinghamshire studio's giant backlot allowed Burton and production designer Anton Furst to construct a giant 600 ft high Gotham City set, on which they were free to race Batmobiles and crash Batwings to their hearts' content.

For the sequel, however, Burton wouldn't have the luxury of filming on Pinewood's expansive backlot. Instead, 1992's "Batman Returns" was shot on the equally prestigious Warner Bros. sound stages in Burton's hometown of Burbank, CA. While the Warner lot provided more than enough space across its various warehouses, it did force production designer Bo Welch and his crew to build Gotham in sections. But that was a tiny issue in comparison to the numerous other challenges the crew would face on "Returns." Ultimately, the production would prove to be almost as difficult as "Batman" — at least logistically.