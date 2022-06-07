30 Years Later, Tim Burton Is Proud Of Batman Returns, His 'Weird Experiment'

When Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" came out in 1992, the superhero film was deemed too dark and violent by most critics, despite being praised for its nuanced portrayal of the inhabitants of Gotham city. The "darker" aspects of the film that were considered extremely skewed at the time have obviously undergone a reappraisal over the years, especially after the release and explosive success of Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which amps up fantastical, gothic elements like never before.

In an interview with Empire on the occasion of "Batman Returns'" 30th anniversary, Burton talks about this aspect of the film, and how he feels "really fondly about it" due to the "weird experiment" it was:

"It is funny to see this [darker iterations of Batman] now because all these memories come back of, 'It's too dark.' So, it makes me laugh a little bit...I'm not just overly dark. That represents me in the sense that... that's how I see things. It's not meant as pure darkness. There's a mixture. I feel really fondly about it because of the weird experiment that it felt like."

Burton has every right to be proud — while some aspects of the film might feel a bit too weird for some, it is this unique brand of weirdness that characterized Burton's Gotham in significant ways.