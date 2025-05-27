Green Lantern's Director Believes Ryan Reynolds Could Have Saved The Movie With One Move

The reputation of Martin Campbell's 2011 superhero flick "Green Lantern" precedes it. "Green Lantern" was one of the more high-profile bombs of its decade, making $237 million on a $200 million budget (which, using Hollywood math, equals massive losses). Although the Hal Jordan/Green Lantern character had been a part of DC Comics since 1959, he was still a tough sell to mainstream audiences, given how strange he was.

Advertisement

Briefly: the Green Lantern belongs to the Green Lantern Corps, a widespread intergalactic peacekeeping force of aliens that merrily sails around the cosmos righting wrongs. The members of the Corps are "selected" by semi-sentient rings that affix themselves randomly to their fingers and grant them bizarre superpowers. Green Lantern can fly, yes, but also construct physical objects ... out of the color green. Oh yes, and green is the color of willpower, and the other colors of the spectrum also have their own emotional powers behind them. The mythology runs deeper, of course, but the very concept remains strange.

Trying to make a straightforward action/adventure film starring the Green Lantern was an uneasy proposition, and the film couldn't be salvaged even with the charming movie star Ryan Reynolds in the title role, and "GoldenEye" and "Casino Royale" director Martin Campbell at the helm. The film also starred Blake Lively as Hal's love interest, Peter Sarsgaard as the villain, and Mark Strong as a Green Lantern named Sinestro. Angela Bassett and Tim Robbins also have small roles. Nothing stopped the film from being widely mocked upon its release, and critics panned it. It felt over-written.

Advertisement

Campbell recently spoke with the director, and he accepts the blame for what went wrong, but also felt that one thing could have saved his movie. Specifically, he wished Ryan Reynolds had written it.