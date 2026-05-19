The Devil Wears Prada 2's Box Office Shows How Far Superhero Movies Have Fallen

Seemingly nothing can slow Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs down. "The Devil Wears Prada 2" has ruled the box office ever since it opened in theaters several weeks ago. It's already well out-grossed its predecessor and is on pace to potentially become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2026 overall, when all's said and done. In doing so, though, it has indirectly highlighted the fact that superhero movies have fallen from grace at the box office, broadly speaking.

As of this writing, director David Frankel's fashion-forward sequel has earned $546 million globally, including a whopping $370 million internationally. Mind you, the movie still has a ton of gas left in the tank and will cross the $600 million mark before long against a reported $100 million budget. It's such a big hit that "The Devil Wears Prada" may even have a future as a franchise beyond this one sequel, assuming Disney and/or the core cast wishes to pursue such a thing.

Setting aside future prospects (which are quite good), "The Devil Wears Prada 2" has already out-grossed every 2025 Marvel Studios movie, including "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" ($522 million), "Thunderbolts*" ($382 million), and "Captain America: Brave New World" ($415 million). Indeed, 2025's box office results proved the Marvel Cinematic Universe has fallen from grace. Couple that with the success of movies like "The Devil Wears Prada 2," and it seems audiences are gravitating more towards non-superhero fare.

Case in point: Virtually no "new" superhero franchises have successfully launched since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For example, Marvel had much bigger plans for the Eternals before 2021's "Eternals" ($402 million) majorly disappointed. Similarly, the sequel to 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has yet to materialize, and "Thunderbolts*" didn't pan out. And the list goes beyond Marvel, too.