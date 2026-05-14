What The Devil Wears Prada 2's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

Audiences waited 20 years to see "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Even though the first movie was more of a mid-budget Hollywood studio programmer (the type of which we used to see pretty commonly in the pre-pandemic, pre-streaming era), the sequel has become a bonafide summer blockbuster event, in no small part thanks to the love the original film has garnered over the last two decades. So, the question now becomes: Would Disney be wise to keep this franchise going? And does "The Devil Wears Prada 3" make sense at this point?

Once again directed by David Frankel, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" ruled the box office on its opening weekend with a $233 million global launch against a $100 million budget. Mind you, the first movie made $326.5 million worldwide back in 2006, not accounting for inflation. The appetite for this film hasn't cooled, either, as the sequel has now earned a total of $435 million (and counting) worldwide as of this writing.

On its second weekend, it even managed to top "Mortal Kombat II" at the box office, which left the future of that franchise hanging in the balance. 2010s Hollywood logic probably would have told you to bet on the video game movie sequel, but here we are, with this fashion-forward, women-focused follow-up ranking as one of the top-grossing American movies of 2026 thus far, and with a lot of gas left in the tank.

Even if this movie didn't make another dime (and it's going to make a lot more dimes), just about any studio would happily make a sequel to a film that made 4.3 times its reported production budget with very favorable reviews from both critics and audiences alike. So, will Disney attempt to do precisely that?