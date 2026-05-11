What Mortal Kombat 2's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

It was a fierce battle at the box office over Mother's Day weekend, with "Mortal Kombat II" serving as the big new blockbuster in town. A sequel to 2021's "Mortal Kombat," the Warner Bros. tentpole once again brings the beloved "Mortal Kombat" fighting video games to life in live-action. But what are the odds of "Mortal Kombat III" coming to pass? It's hard to say right now, as it's all going to come down to what happens in the weeks and months ahead.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" continued to rule the box office in its second weekend, making an estimated $43 million domestically. That means "Mortal Kombat II" had to settle for second place in its debut with a $40 million opening. (Shockingly, it seems the R-rated, gory video game movie wasn't the number one choice for moms.) In addition, the movie grossed a lower-than-expected $23 million internationally for a $63 million global total.

"Mortal Kombat II" was the biggest box office wild card of 2026 heading into the weekend, and we now see why. 2021's "Mortal Kombat" made just $84 million worldwide largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and WB's decision to release all of its new movies that year on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. So, on paper, a $40 million North American debut looks great. The problem is that the first movie had roughly a 50/50 split between domestic and international audiences. But this time, overseas viewers seem less motivated to turn up.

This means Warner Bros. needs the sequel to have legs as the summer unfolds to justify a third installment in light of the movie's $80 million price tag. If it falls off a cliff in weekend two, that will likely spell doom for this iteration of the franchise.