How Mortal Kombat II Sets Up A Third Movie In The Franchise

This article contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II."

To the uninitiated who have only a passing familiarity with the original video games, "Mortal Kombat" seems like it would be a pretty predictable movie franchise. Most would expect it to be, to borrow a title, one battle after another, with various characters pitted against each other in tournament after tournament.

In truth, it was the lack of any tournament fights whatsoever that plagued the 2021 "Mortal Kombat" film for so many fans, an egregious oversight that this week's "Mortal Kombat II" rectifies in a big way. The entire structure of the sequel is built around a tournament for the freedom of Earthrealm over the power-hungry Outworld, which has already gobbled up all the other realms of the universe. For those who were offended that "Mortal Kombat" (2021) didn't involve the right type of gory brawls to the death, its sequel is a mea culpa.

However, "Mortal Kombat II" (which yours truly reviewed for /Film) doesn't completely abandon or retcon its predecessor's martial arts epic meets dark fantasy take on the property. Rather than ignore everything that's come before in order to get to the tournament, it instead fits the tournament into an already busy story about an ages-old conflict between realms, godlike warriors, and regular folks imbued with special abilities. This focus on the characters extends to the movie's cliffhanger ending, which sets up a third movie that sounds positively mythological.

Like Orpheus, the heroes of Earthrealm decide to venture to the Netherrealm to try and save their fallen comrades in the final moments of "Mortal Kombat II." It's a bold idea that doesn't sound like it will include a new tournament of any sort, which once again brings up the question: is there more to "Mortal Kombat" than Mortal Kombat?