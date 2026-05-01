Mortal Kombat II Is The Biggest Box Office Wild Card Of 2026

The 2026 summer movie season is just around the corner. May brings with it the biggest moviegoing portion of the year, and that kicks off with "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which reunites Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. But Warner Bros. is hot on that movie's tail with the impending release of "Mortal Kombat II." The question is, can this sequel outshine its predecessor? Or is it destined to fall short of lofty expectations? It's a wild card. A toss-up. But the tower is starting to lean in one direction, to be certain.

"Mortal Kombat II" is currently expected to take in anywhere between $40 and $50 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That would be a marked improvement over the first "Mortal Kombat," which opened to $23 million at the box office but was then kneecapped by "Demon Slayer" in weekend number two. We're also talking about a franchise with a global fanbase, meaning that the domestic number is just a slice of the pie. This movie has strong international prospects as well.

Based on the beloved video game franchise of the same name, this serves as a sequel to the 2021 movie, which was greatly hampered by the pandemic. Simon McQuoid returns to the director's chair for what promises to be a bigger, bloodier affair. The new movie is led by Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), who gets roped into the no-holds-barred, gory battle to defeat Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), who threatens the existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Thus far, critics have been united in their reactions to "Mortal Kombat II," roundly praising it as an improvement upon what came before. If fans agree, Warner Bros. could very well be onto something here.