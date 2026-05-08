Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Rages At Critics Following Negative Reviews

At least one person involved in the making of "Mortal Kombat II" isn't happy with critics who had a negative take on the sequel. In theaters now, the movie serves as a sequel to 2021's "Mortal Kombat," as well as an adaptation of the very popular video game property of the same name. Despite things looking good both critically and commercially, though, producer Todd Garner still has a bone to pick.

Garner, who has produced both box office hits such as Kevin James' "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" and all-time critical misfires like "The Master of Disguise," took to X/Twitter to share his misgivings with some of the reviews of "Mortal Kombat II." As Garner sees it, some of these critics aren't even qualified to be reviewing the movie. Here's what he had to say:

"Some of these reviews are cracking me up. It's clear they have never played the game and have no idea what the fans want or ANY of the rules/canon of 'Mortal Kombat.' One reviewer was mad that a guy 'had a laser eye!' Why the f**k do we still allow people that don't have any love for the genre review these movies! Baffling."

There's a lot to be said in light of these comments. For one, the sequel has been largely met with a positive response. It holds a decent 68% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a damn good 90% audience rating. Writing for /Film, Bill Bria called "Mortal Kombat II" a "(mostly) flawless victory" in his review. It's been viewed, by and large, as a big improvement upon its predecessor.

If the movie were getting dog-piled on by critics, that would be one thing. In this instance? Garner's very public comments are worth raising an eyebrow over.