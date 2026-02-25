James Cameron's Avatar 4 Uncertain Following Avatar: Fire And Ash's Box Office Results
The future of the "Avatar" franchise is in an uncertain place. Last year saw director James Cameron return to his sprawling sci-fi universe with the release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash." It was one of the biggest movies of 2025 and cemented Cameron's place as the king of blockbuster cinema. The "Avatar" trilogy now owns a huge box office record, ranking as the only $6 billion trilogy in history. Even so, "Avatar 4" is no longer a guarantee due to the franchise's declining commercial returns.
A piece by Variety has highlighted the challenges facing incoming Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, who is replacing Bob Iger and will be tasked with getting some of the company's crown jewel franchises back on track, including "Star Wars." But the "Avatar" property is also a question mark for the time being, given that "Fire and Ash" is topping out with just under $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. And while that's obviously a gargantuan sum, it's still a heck of a lot less than "The Way of Water" made in 2022.
2009's "Avatar" has become the biggest movie of all time twice, having amassed over $2.9 billion at the box office in total. Meanwhile, Cameron's 2022 sequel grossed $2.3 billion globally and currently ranks as one of the three biggest films ever. That means "Fire and Ash" has brought in about 35% less than "Way of Water." So, were "Avatar 4" to experience a similar decline, it would rake in over/under $975 million worldwide. Unfortunately, that probably wouldn't be enough to cover its costs in light of its sure-to-be-enormous budget (as ridiculous as that might sound).
"If you make $1 billion on the next movie, you still lose hundreds of millions," as an unnamed insider told Variety. And that's true, at least one paper.
Avatar 4 is now an incredibly big risk for Disney
Recall that "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is one of the most expensive movies ever made, with a budget north of $400 million. That doesn't even account for marketing costs, which means films like this need to travel around the world to cover their expenditures. And since theaters keep about half of the money from ticket sales, $1 billion would barely be enough to break even. But studios like Disney don't make movies of this size merely to break even. They want proper cash cows.
James Cameron has acknowledged these issues before, admitting that "Avatar 4" needs to figure out how to cover its production expenses in order to justify its existence. Cameron is a realist and knows that making another $400 million film after "Fire and Ash" brought in less money than "Way of Water," which itself raked in less than the original "Avatar," doesn't make financial sense.
The other problem is that it sounds like "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5" would tell an even bigger story than the previous films, at least based on Cameron's description. That would, in turn, require Disney giving the green light to two more "Avatar" movies at the same time. As absurd as it might sound, it may all depend on Cameron's ability to rein in his spending on this property.
Thankfully, Cameron already has plans to wrap up the "Avatar" franchise with a book if "Fire and Ash" isn't profitable enough. (At one point, he even joked that he would simply hold a press conference to reveal the plot details.) The filmmaker also has other projects he wants to tackle, including "Ghost of Hiroshima." So, for now, this might be a hurry up and wait situation.
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is currently in theaters.