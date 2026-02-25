James Cameron's Avatar 4 Uncertain Following Avatar: Fire And Ash's Box Office Results

The future of the "Avatar" franchise is in an uncertain place. Last year saw director James Cameron return to his sprawling sci-fi universe with the release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash." It was one of the biggest movies of 2025 and cemented Cameron's place as the king of blockbuster cinema. The "Avatar" trilogy now owns a huge box office record, ranking as the only $6 billion trilogy in history. Even so, "Avatar 4" is no longer a guarantee due to the franchise's declining commercial returns.

A piece by Variety has highlighted the challenges facing incoming Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, who is replacing Bob Iger and will be tasked with getting some of the company's crown jewel franchises back on track, including "Star Wars." But the "Avatar" property is also a question mark for the time being, given that "Fire and Ash" is topping out with just under $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. And while that's obviously a gargantuan sum, it's still a heck of a lot less than "The Way of Water" made in 2022.

2009's "Avatar" has become the biggest movie of all time twice, having amassed over $2.9 billion at the box office in total. Meanwhile, Cameron's 2022 sequel grossed $2.3 billion globally and currently ranks as one of the three biggest films ever. That means "Fire and Ash" has brought in about 35% less than "Way of Water." So, were "Avatar 4" to experience a similar decline, it would rake in over/under $975 million worldwide. Unfortunately, that probably wouldn't be enough to cover its costs in light of its sure-to-be-enormous budget (as ridiculous as that might sound).

"If you make $1 billion on the next movie, you still lose hundreds of millions," as an unnamed insider told Variety. And that's true, at least one paper.