Disney Has Found Bob Iger's Replacement - Here's What That Means

For just the third time in nearly two decades, Disney is about to have a new CEO. Bob Iger is officially stepping down as the longtime head of one of the biggest companies in the world for the second (and, presumably, last) time. Iger returned to Disney in late 2022 after things with his successor Bob Chapek didn't work out. So, who will have to fill those big shoes? Enter Josh D'Amaro.

In a press release, it was confirmed that, after much speculation, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors has named D'Amaro, the current head of the company's theme parks and consumer products division, as its next Chief Creative Officer. Effective at Disney's upcoming annual meeting on March 18, 2026, he will officially succeed Iger. Meanwhile, Dana Walden, the current co-chair of Disney Entertainment, is being promoted to Chief Creative Officer. Iger had this to say about it:

"Josh D'Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO. He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary, and I am thrilled for Josh and the company."

Replacing Iger is no small thing. He has more than 40 years of experience at Disney and almost 20 as CEO across his two stints. Iger took over for Micahel Eisner in 2005 and soon began to reshape the company. He's the man responsible for Disney acquiring Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. He's expanded the parks. He launched Disney+. There was Disney before Iger and Disner after Iger.