Disney's New Cars Ride May Be Controversial, But It Looks Incredible [SXSW]

Hundgen also explained that the Imagineers took a trip to Arizona to actually go off-roading to figure out how best to make this new ride work for visitors of the park. They also teamed with a motocross company to help build the dirt track. We were treated to concept art, as well as glimpses at the early stages of building this ride vehicle. Maybe it's because I grew up off-roading in Arizona, but this hit me just right. I say this as someone who has no fondness for "Cars," which is not amongst Pixar's most beloved movies, to put it mildly.

"We're using a customized production vehicle," Hundgen added during the presentation. "It has sensors all over it, and we're taking it for test drives on our dirt track to gather data on how the vehicle responds to different terrain. This is where we turn that feeling we want into real-world engineering,"

I am a huge fan of Disney's theme parks. My first trip to "Galaxy's Edge" made me literally weep, as a lifelong "Star Wars" fan. I also recalled seeing the Disney brass present a glimpse of the future at SXSW in 2023, where I was wowed by the company's continued innovation. I was similarly wowed today, unexpectedly by an attraction for a movie I don't care about.

The conundrum for the Disney Parks folks is that they have to continually innovate to keep the parks fresh. They also have limited space to make that happen. So, sometimes, that means out with the old and in with the new. I do feel for the people who love the classic attractions that are going away, but if there's any solace to be found, Disney isn't being lazy with what they're putting there instead. There is some sweet to go along with the bitter here, I must say, assuming they can pull this together.

No word yet on an opening date for the new "Cars" land at Magic Kingdom, but stay tuned.