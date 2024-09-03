Why So Many Theme Park Fans Are Furious About Disney World's New Cars Ride

At the very least, a stodgy fan can and should agree with Gustin's comment quoted above: If the Imagineers are being tasked with updating Frontierland so much that it's making these two quintessential old-fashioned attractions go away, it better be worth it. The grim reality is that the lands of the Magic Kingdom, and of any Disney theme park, have given way to franchises. For this fan, at least, the aggressive updating of Frontierland is another nail in the coffin of what has made the parks so special, not the first salvo. I can't speak for other fans who are dismayed by the removal and demolition of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, but how much of the heartbreak is because those same locations at Disneyland have already gone under the knife? It's true, of course, that the Anaheim versions of both still exist, but they were heavily altered to make way for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the first land at the original Disney theme park to not be themed to an idea instead of a film series. The arrival of new attractions themed to "Cars" will make Big Thunder the only non-film-themed ride in Frontierland, an unexpected sore thumb.

You can also forgive some fans for being skeptical about what these new attractions will offer that may be different from existing rides. Anyone who is familiar with the Cars Land area in Anaheim knows that the E-ticket Radiator Springs Racers is both "Cars"-themed and also an awfully similar experience to the Epcot attraction Test Track. Certainly the limited details about these new rides imply that neither the "thrilling rally race" nor the other attraction geared to smaller kids will copy over what Cars Land boasts on the West Coast, but the very fact that Cars Land has essentially copies of other rides is not a big boost of confidence to the doubters among us.

In some ways, this controversy is a no-win scenario. Even the crustiest of Disney parks fans acknowledge that the company needs to do something to offer a serious challenge to its competition in Universal Studios. Not creating something new isn't a winning game plan. But adding the new often means taking out the old, and that can be a path paved with pitfalls. (Let's not even discuss the still-rumored potential that to add in that "Monsters, Inc." coaster, Disney would have to demolish "Muppet*Vision 3D." It's too scary to ponder.) The world of "Cars", even as the film series is on the wane, is an unavoidable part of the Disney parks, so at this fraught juncture, we can only hope that taking away a classic visual landmark and a laid-back boat ride will be worth it in the end.