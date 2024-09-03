Why So Many Theme Park Fans Are Furious About Disney World's New Cars Ride
The D23 Expo last month was supposed to herald a large swath of exciting new developments for the entirety of the Walt Disney Company, and specifically for its vast empire of theme parks. With Universal Studios getting ready to unveil its Epic Universe park in Orlando, Florida next year, all eyes were on Bob Iger and friends to see how they could compete. The result was a classic case of the phrase "Be careful what you wish for" in real life.
There's no denying that Disney announced a slew of big changes to the parks, from teasing out new details about the expansion of the Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure to finally going all-in on a roller coaster themed to the "Monsters, Inc." franchise in Disney's Hollywood Studios. But when you add new things, even in theme parks as big as the Magic Kingdom, you invariably have to take something away, and some Disney fans can get a wee bit displeased. Nowhere was that more true than with the announcement and subsequent reaction regarding two new attractions in Frontierland themed to the "Cars" films.
The Mouse giveth, and the Mouse taketh away
When Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro revealed to the audience at the Honda Center last month that the Magic Kingdom in Orlando will soon be home to two new attractions themed to the world of "Cars," audiences were excited. But that initial announcement deliberately avoided one niggling little question: If two new attractions were going to be placed in Frontierland, alongside the already massively popular Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the recently updated Tiana's Bayou Adventure, would something else have to be removed? The answer is, sadly, yes. As the Disney Parks Blog shared the Monday after the D23 Expo concluded, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be "transformed into vast and rugged terrains" to help realize this expansion. Or, in less fancy and corporate terms, they're being demolished starting in early 2025.
As much as the initial response was positive, these details made it a lot less enticing. Part of the problem is that fans want the best of all worlds; adding in a new "Cars" attraction or two is fine ... as long as what's already at the Magic Kingdom sticks around, which is (even in a much larger location than the Frontierland of Disneyland in Anaheim) not logistically possible. But plenty of fans and bloggers made their ire known quickly. Scott Gustin, theme-park journalist, responded on X by writing, "If you're going to remove Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, it better be damn good." Over at the Disney Tourist Blog, Tom Bricker invoked the Joni Mitchell song by implying this is as close to paving paradise to put up a parking lot, and the response elsewhere on social media was similarly unkind.
With a few weeks separating the initial announcement and now, the issue is no less thorny or frustrating. Anyone who fully supports the idea may want to remind the naysayers that Walt Disney himself once said that "Disneyland will never be completed," and although he didn't live to see the opening of Walt Disney World in 1971, it's safe to assume he would feel relatively similar about the Florida project. And you could also argue that neither the Rivers of America nor Tom Sawyer Island are the most popular attractions in the Magic Kingdom. What's more, it's arguably true that the concept of Frontierland at its inception is no longer quite how that land exists. (This writer adores "The Princess and the Frog" and is thrilled that Tiana has her own ride now, but ... the 2009 film doesn't fit at all in the idea of a Western-themed land like Frontierland.) The points in favor of updating Frontierland are undeniable.
And yet...
A park that will never be completed
At the very least, a stodgy fan can and should agree with Gustin's comment quoted above: If the Imagineers are being tasked with updating Frontierland so much that it's making these two quintessential old-fashioned attractions go away, it better be worth it. The grim reality is that the lands of the Magic Kingdom, and of any Disney theme park, have given way to franchises. For this fan, at least, the aggressive updating of Frontierland is another nail in the coffin of what has made the parks so special, not the first salvo. I can't speak for other fans who are dismayed by the removal and demolition of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, but how much of the heartbreak is because those same locations at Disneyland have already gone under the knife? It's true, of course, that the Anaheim versions of both still exist, but they were heavily altered to make way for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the first land at the original Disney theme park to not be themed to an idea instead of a film series. The arrival of new attractions themed to "Cars" will make Big Thunder the only non-film-themed ride in Frontierland, an unexpected sore thumb.
You can also forgive some fans for being skeptical about what these new attractions will offer that may be different from existing rides. Anyone who is familiar with the Cars Land area in Anaheim knows that the E-ticket Radiator Springs Racers is both "Cars"-themed and also an awfully similar experience to the Epcot attraction Test Track. Certainly the limited details about these new rides imply that neither the "thrilling rally race" nor the other attraction geared to smaller kids will copy over what Cars Land boasts on the West Coast, but the very fact that Cars Land has essentially copies of other rides is not a big boost of confidence to the doubters among us.
In some ways, this controversy is a no-win scenario. Even the crustiest of Disney parks fans acknowledge that the company needs to do something to offer a serious challenge to its competition in Universal Studios. Not creating something new isn't a winning game plan. But adding the new often means taking out the old, and that can be a path paved with pitfalls. (Let's not even discuss the still-rumored potential that to add in that "Monsters, Inc." coaster, Disney would have to demolish "Muppet*Vision 3D." It's too scary to ponder.) The world of "Cars", even as the film series is on the wane, is an unavoidable part of the Disney parks, so at this fraught juncture, we can only hope that taking away a classic visual landmark and a laid-back boat ride will be worth it in the end.