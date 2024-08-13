A Disney Theme Park Expansion May Kill The Final Project Jim Henson Ever Worked On

According to a new article in The Wrap, Walt Disney Imagineering, the engineering team behind the company's theme parks, is currently considering tearing down the Muppet*Vision 3D attraction at Walt Disney World. For those unfamiliar, Muppet*Vision 3D is a theatrical 3D experience that initially at the Disney-MGM Studios (now known as Disney's Hollywood Studios) in Florida. The show falls in line with other "4-D" experiences commonly found at theme parks wherein a 3D short is presented alongside live-action animatronics, smoke effects, bubbles, shaking theater seats, and other in-room "ride" elements. In Muppet*Vision, Kermit the Frog introduces the show, and audiences witness the Muppets gearing up for a big performance. A rogue computer program called Waldo, however, sabotages the night, and wacky destruction ensues. The entire show runs 15 minutes.

Muppet*Vision 3D first opened in May 1991, and was famously the final Muppets-related project worked on by Muppets co-creator Jim Henson before he died in 1990. According to the report, Walt Disney Imagineering has only a few weeks to decide whether or not to keep the attraction open. It seems that the attraction's closure was meant to be announced at this year's D23 Disney press event, but a last-minute decision kept the information obscured.

At the convention, Disney did announce plans to revamp a portion of Disney's Hollywood Studios into an area based on the animated film "Monsters, Inc.," and an early version of the proposed "Monsters, Inc." land evidently showed a shopping district, eateries, and a roller coaster ... in the exact place Muppet*Vision currently is. It seems that the artwork was swapped out at the last minute, presumably to obscure the fact that Muppet*Vision 3D is on the chopping block. As The Wrap explained, "There were fears, internally, that Josh D'Amaro, the unflappable and widely beloved chairman of Disney Experiences, would get booed as he delivered the news."