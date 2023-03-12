Disney Unveils Unreal New Hulk, Tinker Bell, And Prototype Robot Theme Park Characters [SXSW 2023]

Disney is, for many, a company that provides a great deal of entertainment through movies and TV shows, be it in a movie theater or from the comfort of home. But for a great many others, Disney is something to be experienced in a more tangible way, largely through the magic of Disney Parks, such as Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Part of what makes that Disney brand of magic so, well, magical, is that its Imagineers never stop trying to innovate and bring the company's beloved characters to life in new, remarkable ways. At this year's SXSW, the Mouse House gave attendees a big, first-hand taste of what they're up to at a panel called "The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling."

I was fortunate enough to be on hand for that panel, which also included a demonstration of a "real" lightsaber that was, in a word, mind-blowing. But that was just one of many things that Josh D'Amaro — Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products — showcased, alongside several of Disney's most experienced engineers. What they brought with them was a glimpse at the future, and that future looks mighty impressive. From life-sized Marvel heroes to futuristic robots, some of what the company has coming our way in the years to come is impressive, and perhaps even a little unnerving. Let's discuss.