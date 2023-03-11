I Saw A 'Real' Star Wars Lightsaber In Person And It Blew My Mind

Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and, while the focus was largely on the new "Star Wars" movies that would be made as a result of that acquisition, that was always just going to be the tip of the iceberg. Naturally, Disney Parks has made incredible use of the franchise, putting Galaxy's Edge in its theme parks around the world to immerse fans in a galaxy far, far away. From personal experience, I can tell you that it's a remarkable experience. But Disney Imagineers, it seems, are just getting started, and I got a glimpse at something pretty damn remarkable at this year's SXSW: a real f****** lightsaber! Or, at the very least, as close to the real thing as any of us are ever going to get. Probably.

Josh D'Amaro — Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products — took the stage at the massive festival in Austin, Texas to discuss what he and the Imagineers do at the company. More to the point, he offered a glimpse into some of the most cutting-edge things they've been working on and, after taking us through some lightsabers out there in the marketplace, including one that you can get custom-made in the parks (again, an incredible experience/product), he then brought out the real deal, met by gasps of awe and excitement from the audience.

Ok, agora eu quero um lightsaber desses! 😱

Uma das surpresas do aguardado keynote de Josh D'Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Chairman, aqui na @sxsw ! pic.twitter.com/hHNYe49PXk — Ivan Costa (@Ivan_Costa) March 11, 2023

The lightsaber in question is used at Disney's Galactic Starcruiser, which is a multi-day experience mimicking a cruise through the "Star Wars" galaxy. We've known these lightsabers exist for a little while now, but dear reader; seeing one up close and personal like that was goosebump-inducing. Disney, through its endless innovation and desire to wow the public, brought something to life that many of us have been dying to see our entire lives. It was, in a word, magical.