We Finally Know Exactly What's Slowly Killing Marvel, Star Wars, And Pixar

Though it may not come as a big surprise, a new report has revealed that Disney+ greatly harmed the Marvel Studios, "Star Wars," and Pixar brands in recent years. The rise of streaming was accelerated in 2020 largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down theaters all over the world. The Mouse House had already launched Disney+, but the circumstances forced the company to double down. That may have helped it get a leg-up in the streaming game initially, but it came at the expense of some of the studio's biggest brands.

A new report by The Wrap has dived deep into the topic, revealing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the "Star Wars" franchise, and the animation powerhouse Pixar have all suffered as a result of Disney+. It's a complicated issue but, in short, Disney+ created too much of what was once a scarce thing and made it accessible to everyone from the comfort of their home. Thus, the films from these brands have suffered, while even the Disney+ shows have seen steep declines in viewership.

Marvel Studios, in particular, has been having a rough year in 2025, with both "Captain America: Brave New World" ($415 million worldwide) and "Thunderbolts*" ($382 million worldwide) having disappointed financially. Even "The Fantastic Four: New Steps" dropped sharply in its second weekend, despite centering on an A-list team and earning great reviews. Even Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has gotten very blunt about the impact Disney+ has had on the once bullet-proof MCU: