Disney Considered Re-Theming The Star Wars Hotel To The Mandalorian In An Attempt To Save It

Disney has done an awful lot with "Star Wars" since purchasing all of Lucasfilm from George Lucas back in 2012 for more than $4 billion. They've generated billions at the box office with movies like "The Force Awakens," created a living, breathing version of a galaxy far, far away at Disneyland and Disney World in the form of "Galaxy's Edge," and even made the franchise successful in live-action on TV. Recently though, Disney suffered a gigantic, pricey failure as it was revealed that the "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser," aka the expensive "Star Wars" hotel at Disney World, is shutting down this fall. But the company did try to save it, and it was nearly Mando and Grogu to the rescue.

The Wrap did a deep dive into what went wrong with the "Galactic Starcruiser," which was billed as a cruise-like, immersive experience that lasted two days for fans who could afford to pay for the privilege. With an average cost of $1,600 per person, it was out of reach for many. That being the case, attendance started to dwindle quickly and Disney was looking for ways to save the venture. One idea? Re-theme the whole thing after "The Mandalorian." Theme park historian Jim Hill offered some insight, with the report stating the following:

"Another option recently emerged according to Hill: re-theme the entire hotel to the popular Disney+ 'Star Wars' streaming series 'The Mandalorian.' Reports have since emerged that Imagineers were at the Starcruiser as recently as last week, looking at ways they could retrofit or change the experience."

Ultimately, CEO Bob Iger shut these plans down and the whole thing will be scrapped entirely instead. Disney never officially confirmed the cost of the venture, but this report pegs it at around $1 billion. Yikes.