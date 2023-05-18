Disney Cancels $1 Billion Florida Development Deal As War With State Government Continues

Disney's ongoing war with the state government in Florida has escalated, as the company has scrapped plans to build a new employee campus in Lake Nona. This was to be a massive $1 billion office complex as part of a planned $17 billion investment by Disney in the state in the coming years. Now? It's off the table and the many, many employees who were asked to relocate to Florida are caught in the middle.

According to The New York Times, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney's parks, experiences, and products division, confirmed the news in a memo to employees. Under former CEO Bob Chapek, more than 2,000 employees were going to be forced to relocate to the new campus, a decision that was met with widespread disapproval at the time. With CEO Bob Iger back at the helm, things are different. Despite the fact that many had already relocated, Iger and D'Amaro aren't willing to play ball with Florida governor Ron DeSantis (more on that in a moment). Here's what D'Amaro had to say in the memo:

"Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus. This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one. As a result, we will no longer be asking our employees to relocate. For those who have already moved, we will talk to you individually about your situation, including the possibility of moving you back."

The campus had been slated to open in 2026. It now seems that Disney will likely shift back to primarily operating in California — although the situation in Flordia, which is home to Walt Disney World and other Disney theme parks, is likely just beginning.