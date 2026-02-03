Avatar 4 And 5 Will Highlight The Creator Of The Avatar Program, After Being Cut From The First Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It may be difficult to believe but, despite being three movies into the "Avatar" franchise, there's still plenty about this world that we don't fully know. We've seen miracle births, confirmation that Pandora's goddess Eywa actually exists, inexplicable hybridization rituals between humans and Na'vi ... and that was all just in "Fire & Ash." Each sequel seems to pose more questions than answers, but audiences may not have even clocked that there's still a very important question hanging overhead just waiting to be resolved. In fact, this dates back to the first film in 2009.

That tidbit (and many more like it) comes courtesy of author Joe Fordham's "The Making of Avatar" book, which reveals extensive background information concerning "Avatar," "The Way of Water," and "Fire & Ash." Published late last year, the book includes one fascinating glimpse into what mastermind James Cameron intends to explore in the fourth and five "Avatar" movies — assuming they get made, of course. It involves the Avatar Program that gives this franchise its name and the origins of this technology. To date, all we really know from the original movie is that Sigourney Weaver's Dr. Grace Augustine is the de facto scientific leader of this mission, but how did she get to that position in the first place? Those are the questions Cameron asked himself during the screenwriting process. As he explained in an interview in the book:

"When did [Grace] arrive on Pandora? Who was her mentor? How did she wind up inheriting the Avatar Program? I came up with a backstory around Grace and the guy that she wound up replacing, her mentor, the founder of the Avatar Program, Brantley Giess."

That character, however, never made it to the final draft of "Avatar."