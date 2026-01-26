Chris Pratt's Critically Maligned Sci-Fi Movie Just Stole Avatar's Box Office Crown

It wasn't a terribly busy weekend at the box office, in no small part due to a massive snow storm that ravaged much of the U.S. That said, we did get a new number one movie for the first time in a month and a half, as "Mercy," a new futuristic sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune"), wound up taking the crown away from James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Released by Amazon MGM Studios, director Timur Bekmambetov's "Mercy" opened to an estimated $11.2 million domestically. Though not exactly a barn burner of a debut, it was still enough to kick "Avatar: Fire and Ash" to number two, with $7 million. "Fire and Ash" initially topped the charts in late December with $89 million and hasn't looked back since. Cameron's third "Avatar" movie has now made well over $1.3 billion worldwide and become a sizable hit for Disney. But its reign at the top has come to a close after five weekends.

As for Pratt's latest, this is a win for Amazon but a qualified one. That's because the movie has been largely savaged by critics, currently boasting a lousy 21% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it carries an 82% audience rating, suggesting that critics and actual moviegoers are a bit out of step on this one. In his own "Mercy" review for /Film, Jeremy Mathai called it "a punishing experience for those with even the lowest of expectations."

The film takes place in the near future and centers on Chris Raven (Pratt), a detective who stands trial after being accused of murdering his wife. He has just 90 minutes to prove his innocence to Judge Maddox (Ferguson), an A.I. judge that he once championed before it determines his fate.