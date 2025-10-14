Chris Pratt Had An Odd Request For His Sci-Fi Movie Mercy

Soon, we'll likely be living in an A.I.-driven garbage future, much to the delight of people like Joe Russo. Before that terrifying scenario befalls us, however, we can get a glimpse of what it might be like via Chris Pratt's upcoming movie "Mercy." In the sci-fi thriller, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star plays a character accused of murdering his wife who's forced to undergo a trial overseen by an AI judge. In order to enhance his performance, Pratt requested he be tied into his chair and said that the "claustrophobia" he felt as a result was a big help. Did it actually make for a good movie? We'll have to see when the film finally arrives in 2026, but we at least know Pratt was all-in on this one.

"Mercy" is directed by Russian-Kazakh filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, who previously directed 2008's "Wanted." (He also produced Ice Cube's "War of the Worlds," one of the worst sci-fi movies in recent history.) The film takes place in 2029 Los Angeles and casts Pratt as Chris Raven, a detective who must argue his innocence during a 90-minute trial presided over by an advanced A.I. judge portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson.

Appearing at the 2025 New York Comic Con (via People), Pratt confirmed that he asked to be strapped into his chair for real in his trial scenes. "I asked them to confine me in it," he clarified during a panel that also featured his co-star Kali Reis and Bekmambetov. "I didn't have to pretend that I was strapped down. I was cuffed to this chair both at the feet and at the hands. And for part of it with my head at the end, when I'm about to be — well, I don't wanna ruin the movie — but, I'm strapped to this thing."