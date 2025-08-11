Ice Cube's 2025 Sci-Fi Flick Is One Of The Worst Movies Of All Time On Rotten Tomatoes

The Ice Cube-starring "War of the Worlds" remake is one of Prime Video's most-watched movies, but not everyone is a fan of the latest adaptation of H.G. Wells' classic sci-fi story. As of this writing, the Rich Lee-directed flick is officially ranked at number 88 in Rotten Tomatoes' 100 worst movies of all time list, which is a remarkable achievement for a flick that only came out at the end of July.

"War of the Worlds" is an updated version of Wells' story, with the movie utilizing contemporary technology to inform its storytelling (but not in an exciting way). The plot follows Will Radford (Cube), a Department of Home Security surveillance expert who is used to dealing with everyday threats such as virtual attacks. One day, however, he is forced to contend with an alien invasion that risks destroying the planet and soon realizes that his government might be keeping secrets.

Lee's flick had the potential to be an exciting conspiracy thriller with aliens, but critics lambasted the film for its egregious product placement and bland storytelling. (I mean, it's an extra-terrestrial invasion movie whose plot unfolds entirely on a computer screen, so no one can blame viewers for falling asleep.) What's more, "War of the Worlds" continues Cube's trend of starring in sci-fi movies that fail to set people's imaginations on fire, as he has been known to star in some maligned genre properties before.