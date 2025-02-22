Horror Master John Carpenter Directed Jason Statham In A Colossal Flop

The universe can be a pretty crummy place sometimes, so it's important to seek out every last nugget of joy or, absent something so extravagant, just a smile here and there to ward off total despair. You could argue that we don't even deserve the latter in extraordinarily crummy times such as these, and maybe this is true, but I like getting out of bed in the morning, so I'll afford myself the privilege of hope however it materializes. Did the Cleveland Cavaliers win last night? That's one foot on the floor. Did I text with some out-of-town friends I haven't personally seen in months or years? There's another. Did John Carpenter just win a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association? Oh baby, we're up and headed for that first cup.

The New Hollywood era produced more commercially successful and critically acclaimed filmmakers than the man who gave us "Halloween," "The Thing," and "Big Trouble in Little China," but there is not a single director amongst their ranks with a more ardent fanbase. Though he's never come close to being nominated for an Academy Award, many artists who've won at least one absolutely revere him (e.g. Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, James Cameron, Bong Joon-ho, and Danny Boyle).

Since he seems to have wound down his film career to concentrate on his music, thus placing him out of play for a competitive Oscar, Carpenter should be on the Academy's radar every year for a Governors Award. Perhaps that LAFCA honor will grease the skids, and, hey, maybe those Oscar-winning acolytes can lobby on his behalf. One major hurdle, however, will be the fact that some of Carpenter's most celebrated works, particularly "The Thing" and "Big Trouble in Little China," were not only critically reviled at the time of their theatrical release, but also massive box office flops. It should be about the art and his remarkable influence, right? Alas, box office matter to the Academy, and if they're determined to be petty, they could look to the back-third of Carpenter's career for a bomb starring Jason Statham — one that even the director's most ardent fans struggle to defend.