Was A 2001 John Carpenter Flop Supposed To Bring Back Kurt Russell's Snake Plissken?

The term "iconic" is often loosely thrown around, but it does encapsulate Kurt Russell's Snake Plissken, who emerges as one of the coolest action heroes in film. Plissken came to life in John Carpenter's brilliant "Escape From New York," and Russell's sincere love for the character propelled its much-anticipated sequel, "Escape from L.A." Although both entries would become cult classics down the line, the critical and commercial failure of "Escape from L.A." at the time of its release failed to justify a third Plissken film, which was titled "Escape from Earth."

The disappointment surrounding the called-off "Escape" sequel is understandable: after all, who wouldn't want Russell's Plissken to return after brandishing the Sword of Damocles, which is the perfect lead-up to an unforgettable space adventure? However, for some reason, a rumor started bubbling about a 2001 Carpenter flick — "Ghosts of Mars" — which was believed to sport a plot repurposed from "Escape from Earth," with stark similarities between Plissken and the film's lead, Desolation Williams (Ice Cube). Is this true at all?

The short answer to this is, no. Film producer Sandra King Carpenter, also wife to John Carpenter, confirmed on Twitter that these rumors are indeed unsubstantiated, even though it has been taken at face value over the years. There are some similarities between "Ghosts of Mars" and what "Escape from Earth" could have been about, but the former diverges from the "Escape" franchise enough to maintain its own eccentric, over-the-top identity. Moreover, "Ghosts of Mars" is more of a weird Western shoot-em-up with pulp horror elements, a film that allowed Carpenter to indulge in mainstream sensibilities that revolve around tongue-in-cheek entertainment and exaggerated camp.

Let us take a look at what Carpenter himself had to say when asked about this long-circulating rumor.