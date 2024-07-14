Kurt Russell Made His Opinion Clear On An Escape From New York Remake

Bring up the films of John Carpenter to any movie buff worth their weight in celluloid, and once they finish praying in the direction of Bowling Green, Kentucky, they'll start in on the essentials –- i.e. every movie in his oeuvre stretching from 1974's "Dark Star" to 1988's "They Live." From here, they'll single out 1994's "In the Mouth of Madness" as a return to peak form after the disappointing "Memoirs of an Invisible Man," and maybe share kind words about "Escape from L.A." "Vampires," "Ghosts of Mars," and, heck, even "The Ward." But that '74 — '88 run is considered sacrosanct. You don't dispute this, and if you're fortunate enough to be a working filmmaker, you think long and hard about the wisdom of remaking one of these classics should a studio ever offer you the opportunity.

This is because Carpenter's aesthetic is inimitable. The widescreen compositions, the long takes, the eerie atmosphere, and the terseness of his storytelling (he's never made a movie that ran over two hours) are anathema to today's dominant shoot-for-the-edit style. And even if you make a passable facsimile (as Jean-François Richet did with 2005's "Assault on Precinct 13"), why devote a year of your life to chasing perfection when kicking back and watching the original is so much more pleasurable?

As for monkeying with Carpenter's Kurt Russell trilogy... just don't. You can't. "Escape from New York," "The Thing" and "Big Trouble in Little China" are feats of Budweiser-fueled telepathy. You'll never get on their wavelength, and there's only one Russell. This hasn't stopped Hollywood from trying to recreate these lightning-in-a-bottle conditions, but thus far it's yet to succeed in greenlighting full-on remakes. And if you ask Russell how he feels about it, well, he doesn't feel great about it at all!