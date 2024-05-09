The Remake Of An Untouchable Kurt Russell Classic Is Hunting For A New Director ... Again

It looks like Snake Plissken will be trapped in New York a bit longer: a planned reboot of the John Carpenter classic "Escape From New York" has lost its directors again, according to ComicBook.com. "Scream" legacy sequel directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who are better known as Radio Silence (the name of their production group), were attached to the project as of 2022, but say they're no longer officially on board.

"We are not [developing it], unfortunately," Gillett told the outlet in a new interview, explaining, "I think titles like that bounce around for a while and I think they've tried to get that out of the blocks a few times. I think it's just ultimately a tricky rights issue thing." It sounds like it's not that Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin aren't interested in pursuing the project, but that they weren't able to make it within a set window of time before the rights to the film expired or were otherwise complicated. The film was originally distributed by AVCO Embassy Pictures, but The Wrap wrote in 2015 that the studio then called 20th Century Fox had secured the rights to "Escape From New York." Of course, that company was soon absorbed into Disney. "There's a clock on it and we just weren't in a position to make the clock, ultimately," Gillett said.

This is understandable, as the filmmaking duo has definitely been busy since plans for the film were first announced. The pair directed the box office hit "Scream VI" in 2023, and most recently delivered the vampire girl horror comedy "Abigail," which has earned rave reviews (including one from /Film's B.J. Colangelo). They've also continued producing sequel installments of the "V/H/S" series, the anthology horror franchise that put the directors on the map back in 2012.