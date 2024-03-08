Why Kurt Russell Turned Down Metal Gear Solid After Escape From New York

There are few characters in pop culture cooler than Snake Plissken from John Carpenter's sci-fi classic "Escape From New York." Played by the also impossibly cool Kurt Russell, Plissken is a former U.S. Army Special Forces lieutenant who served in World War III before being wounded and becoming a criminal. In "Escape From New York," he's offered the chance at a pardon by the feds if he can carry out a dangerous rescue mission in Manhattan, which has been turned into a massive prison. Russell would reprise the role in 1996 in order to reteam with frequent collaborator Carpenter on "Escape from L.A.," which sees Snake playing basketball for his life and surfing the L.A. river. Then, around 2004, he had the chance to voice another character named Snake who looks an awful lot like Plissken, but he turned it down.

In a video interview with GQ, Russell explained his reasoning behind turning down the role of Naked Snake, A.K.A. Big Boss, in the game "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" ("MGS3"). While it would have been a lot of fun for fans of both Russell and Hideo Kojima's "Metal Gear" video game series, the actor's reasons are actually pretty, well, solid.