The Worst Movie Product Placement Of 2025 Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Spoilers follow.

Not since the days of "The Room" and "Birdemic" has a crappy movie captured the mainstream consciousness like Rich Lee's "War of the Worlds." A laughably bad film that seemingly came out of nowhere, this new take on H. G. Wells' sci-fi classic is a "screenlife" movie, which means it takes place entirely on computer and phone screens. To be fair, the screenlife format isn't inherently bad. The first "Unfriended" and the thriller "Searching" both find genuinely exciting ways to exploit this scenario. And, at least in theory, an alien invasion flick set entirely on screens isn't such a terrible idea. Lord knows that if aliens really did invade, we'd all be posting our way through it.

But this new "War of the Worlds" is extremely lousy. Cheap-looking, loaded with bad acting, and full of dialogue that's bound to inspire unintentional laughs, it's a special kind of bad movie — the type that only comes along every so often. To be sure, there are many bad movies released on a yearly basis. But "War of the Worlds" falls into coveted "so bad it's good" territory, although I'd use the word "good" very loosely here.

A Universal Pictures film dumped onto Prime Video this month, "War of the Worlds" has become a huge streaming hit. Folks keep hearing about what a piece of junk this thing is and they want to experience it for themselves. And I'm no different. I love a bad movie, gang, so I excitedly fired up Prime Video to check this bad boy out. Sure enough, it was pretty damn bad! And one of the most egregious things about the film is that this direct-to-Prime movie seems to double as a Prime commercial. Because during the film's "exciting" climax, the characters use Amazon Prime drone delivery to save the world.