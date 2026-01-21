Mercy Review: Not Even AI Could Generate A Movie As Dire As This Chris Pratt-Led Disaster

Under most circumstances, the middle of January would be far too early to declare any movie the worst of the year ... but, boy, does "Mercy" give it the ol' college try. It's hard to pinpoint exactly where it all begins to go off the rails. That's not necessarily because there are too many options to choose from (although there certainly are), but mostly due to the startling realization that there are no real low points to speak of. Put it this way: If your garden variety blockbuster disappointment resembles an EKG chart, peppered with occasional peaks that only put the valleys in sharp relief, this disastrous undertaking mostly feels like a total flatline from start to finish. That sinking feeling kicks in as early as the opening sequence that lands with a resounding thud, a perfunctory exposition dump laying out the world-building details of this dull and uninspired sci-fi dystopia, and doesn't stop until the oddly inert final shot brings this all to a merciful end.

Honestly, the reason that I've held back from including some groan-worthy pun here like, I don't know, "The only justice this movie deserves is a mercy killing," is because I have much more respect for my audience than "Mercy" does for its own.

Okay, that's not entirely fair. It'd be simple to write this off as the hallucinations of a half-formed Grok or ChatGPT prompt, but pointing the finger at just one responsible party would be letting this off too easy. For a film about humanity ceding ground to artificial intelligence to act as "judge, jury, and executioner" for our worst criminals, one semi-coherent message at least manages to rise above the wreckage: It genuinely takes a village to break a system beyond all repair. Director Timur Bekmambetov ("Wanted," "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," and, incredibly enough, producer of Ice Cube's "War of the Worlds") and writer Marco van Belle will inevitably shoulder the lion's share of blame, yet that's almost like pretending as if everything wrong with the world lies at the whims of America's President and Vice President alone. Are they instrumental in making our collective lives infinitely worse? No doubt. But could they have been allowed to get this far without a concerted, wide-scale effort to ignore or disregard common sense at every turn? Nope!

That's the only way we end up with a shell of a movie like this: claustrophobic enough to be mistaken for a quarantine-era COVID-19 movie, insipid enough to offer up mealy-mouthed "commentary" on AI, and sadistic enough to torture viewers with an on-screen running timer throughout this affront to well-paced movies. At least it had the decency to let us see this coming. At the end of the day, anyone watching this will relate a little too much with star Chris Pratt — strapped to a chair and counting down the minutes until it's all over.