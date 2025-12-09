Chris Pratt's Mercy Is A Frontrunner For The Worst Movie Of 2026 Thanks To New Awful Trailer

Chris Pratt had an odd request while making "Mercy," his upcoming sci-fi movie directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the producer of the terrible "War of the Worlds" remake starring Ice Cube. Basically, the actor asked to be legitimately tied to a chair while filming the scenes where his character is all strapped up (which appears to be for most of the movie). Kudos to Pratt for going the extra mile and all, but after seeing the latest "Mercy" trailer, I imagine some viewers will also have to be tied to chairs just to finish the movie. We might have found our frontrunner for the worst film of 2026 — and 2025 isn't even over yet.

"Mercy" takes place in a futuristic Los Angeles where AI powers the judicial system. Pratt's character is named Detective Christopher Raven (seriously), and he's a cop who has 90 minutes to prove his innocence after being accused of murdering his wife. Think "Minority Report" meets "Dark City," but without all of the good stuff.

On paper, "Mercy" sounds like a film that aims to warn viewers about the dangers of AI's rapid advancement while lambasting the surveillance state — but that's not what the trailer promises. The teaser actually shows Pratt's character harmoniously cooperating with Rebecca Ferguson's AI judge while trying to uncover the real villains. Moral quandaries about AI aside, though, "Mercy" simply looks like a terrible sci-fi thriller.