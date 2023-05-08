Chris Pratt Dethrones Himself At The Box Office With Guardians 3 Bumping Super Mario Bros.

The summer moviegoing season kicked off in earnest this past weekend with Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." As expected, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure from director James Gunn easily topped the charts, taking in an estimated $114 million domestically, per The Numbers. That's more or less in line with expectations. But in an interesting wrinkle, that means Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in Marvel's big blockbuster, has actually managed to end his own streak atop the charts, as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" finally surrendered the crown after a four-week run at number one.

"Mario" pulled in $18.6 million in its fifth weekend, meaning it wasn't remotely close. Pratt voices Nintendo's beloved plumber in the animated flick from Universal and Illumination, and he got his red and blue butt stomped by Star-Lord. Nobody is crying for Pratt or Universal here though, as the video game adaptation has earned a staggering $518.1 million domestically and $641.1 million internationally, for a grand total of $1.15 billion worldwide. It is by far the highest-grossing movie of 2023 to date, and it will almost certainly finish the year as such. It's also among only 20 movies ever to make $500 million or more at the domestic box office. You can certainly expect more Nintendo movies after the massive success of Mario.

As for "Guardians 3," it pulled in a little less than expected domestically, but it did a little better than expected overseas, with a $168.1 million international haul. That gives it a $282.1 million global start. It didn't quite match 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which debuted $146.5 million in North America, topping out at $863.7 million worldwide. The big question is whether or not "Guardians 3" can avoid a massive drop like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in the coming weeks. Only time will tell.