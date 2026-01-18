A Major Avatar: Fire And Ash Reveal Was Originally Written For Way Of The Water

This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

James Cameron makes a lot of insane decisions when it comes to his "Avatar" sequels. But to his credit, he walked the walk in playing the long game of bringing most of them to fruition, with one of the wildest being the return of Sigourney Weaver. While Dr. Grace Augustine would return in small glimpses, it was bringing the "Aliens" actor in to play her 14-year-old daughter Kiri that made it seem like Big Jim had truly gone off the deep end. We all once again had to learn the hard lesson of never doubting Cameron in the wake of Weaver's performance blowing us away. It not only brought about questions of how the folks at Wētā FX were able to make this cinematic sorcery happen, but also how Kiri was conceived in-universe to begin with.

After Grace dies in the first "Avatar," her Na'vi body is kept under observation in an amino tank. In "The Way of Water," however, we learn that she became mysteriously pregnant not too long afterwards, with no one having any idea of how Kiri came to be. We see the adopted daughter of the Sully family sharing similar traits to her mom, such as her fascination with the many ecosystems of Pandora. It all feels right to her, although the lack of answers as to Kiri's conception is takes a toll on her self-worth. She often runs into trouble whenever she attempts to connect with Eywa, the goddess of the Na'vi people. We finally learn how Kiri came to be in "Fire and Ash," but the original plan was to lay it all out in "The Way of Water."