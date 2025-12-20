James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash Has A Perfect Stanley Kubrick Homage

This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Is Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" the single most influential science-fiction film ever made? That's a debatable topic, of course, yet each passing year offers more evidence to support the claim. Leaving such hyperbolic statements aside, though, there's no doubt that the influence of "2001" is still deeply felt 57 years after its release. It's not just seen within sci-fi and genre movies, either. Earlier this year, in fact, Celine Song's romantic dramedy "Materialists" contained a sly homage to Kubrick's film. Perhaps this is because "2001" isn't actually a fantasy or Western adventure in disguise à la "Star Wars." Instead, the movie was co-written by an unabashed sci-fi author in Arthur C. Clarke, thus making it one of the first works of cinematic science fiction that was as expansive in concept and scope as science fiction literature.

While the "Avatar" movies exhibit a wide range of influences that include everything from other action blockbusters to ancient myths, they're also aesthetically some of the most brazenly sci-fi movies ever made. Ever since directing the first "Avatar," franchise architect James Cameron has taken a particular interest in expanding the property's setting of Pandora as much as possible from all angles: culturally, scientifically, and visually. One character (if you will) that we never saw in the first two "Avatar" films was the Na'vi goddess known as Eywa, and this absence tracks with most stories not actually depicting deities. That changes with "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which contains a scene in which several individuals speak directly to — and catch a glimpse of — Eywa herself. And the way she's presented happens to be highly reminiscent of the famous final image of, you guessed it, Kubrick's "2001," and this is very likely no coincidence on Cameron's part.