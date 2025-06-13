2025's Best Rom-Com Features A Sci-Fi Easter Egg You'll Never See Coming
This article contains spoilers for "Materialists."
The romantic comedy is a subgenre with a legion of lifelong, passionate fans, yet it's also routinely been dismissed by snobs as being little more than pablum. This has happened to just about every genre (or subgenre) at one time or another, of course. For years, the Western was once regarded as mere fodder for pulp fans, but once its popularity lasted for long enough (in conjunction with the genre becoming more varied and grown up), that changed, and the snobs moved on to decrying monster movies, or science-fiction films, or slapstick comedies, and so on. Essentially, every genre has had to endure a rite of passage as it moves toward cultural respect. In 2025, it feels like the rom-com is finally making that journey, especially as the subgenre continues to rise in popularity and ubiquitousness.
Writer/director Celine Song's "Materialists" is the next step in the rom-com's evolution, as it very deliberately is a romantic comedy that features all the trappings and tropes of the subgenre while eschewing its usual facetiousness. Song, who burst onto the scene with "Past Lives" in 2023, sets up a prototypical rom-com premise — a career woman is caught in a love triangle between a rich suitor and her poor ex — and explores it with equal parts depth, honesty, and tenderness. This blending of the more surface-level elements of the subgenre with the more heartfelt aspects of the dialogue and characterization extends to every other artistic choice in the film.
That includes the rather surprising way Song chooses to bookend the story. "Materialists" opens and closes with scenes set in an indeterminate time period somewhere around the dawn of humanity, featuring a couple of early humans as they wordlessly express their affection for each other. While this choice obliquely references a past comedy film or two, its closest (and most pointed) ancestor is none other than Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi opus, "2001: A Space Odyssey." It's a sci-fi movie easter egg that no one would ever see coming, and it's a helluva savvy choice on Song's part.
Song uses the 2001 reference to perfectly set up the tone of Materialists
"Past Lives" proved that Song was interested in the topics of love and relationships in a deeper way than just basic pleasures or fairy-tale romance. "Materialists" doubles down on this predilection; it's a film in which the characters don't just dance around each other's feelings merely for the plot, but continually postulate on who they are, what they want, and why. In essence, Song is having her cake and eating it too, making a film which contains the wish-fulfillment joys of love, wealth, sex, and success, while also investigating what all these things mean, whether it's to her characters, herself, the culture, or the species as a whole. In other words, "Materialists" isn't a frivolous film, but one which searches for more clues about what it means to be human.
That puts it right in line with Kubrick's "2001," a film which conflates the search for extraterrestrial life with humanity's own evolution and relationship to the infinite. Famously, Kubrick's film begins with a lengthy sequence set in "The Dawn of Man," in which actors in suits and special effects makeup play ape-like beings who learn reason and critical thinking, thus setting them on the path to evolving into humans. "Materialists" begins with a pair of early humans, already intelligent and developing culturally, as they demonstrate a bond of love with each other when a male gives a female a bundle of flowers that he's just picked for her. The moment is intended as demonstrating the long history of courtship and how it's always been built around material things, yet has actually been about genuine affection at its core.
To make the connection even clearer, Song employs the same editing trick that Kubrick famously used in "2001": the smash jump cut. In "2001," a proto-human throws a bone into the air which the camera tracks as it rises, the newfound tool transforming into a nuclear-weapon-outfitted spaceship in the blink of an eye as the movie jumps to a time period in the far future. "Materialists" does this as well, cutting from the early human habitat to modern-day New York City — the implication being that the more things have changed, the more they've stayed the same.
The early humans of Materialists make for a Mel Brooks easter egg, too
Song's choice to begin "Materialists" with the early humans and their developing relationship is most pointedly a "2001" callback, yet the moment also obliquely references a Mel Brooks comedy, too. Brooks' "History of the World, Part 1" begins, naturally, with the dawn of human beings during the Stone Age. The film uses this section of history to posit (in an absurdist comedic fashion, of course) how humans enacted the first ever marriages during this time, both heterosexual and homosexual. It also explores how human culture in general might have developed, with art (and subsequent criticism), funerals, music, and comedy all depicted in literally primitive fashion. Though the movie is Brooks' parody of the epic film (i.e. "The Ten Commandments," "Ben Hur," and so on), it does contain a subtextual theme of exploring how human beings have always been preoccupied with the same basic problems, wants, and needs.
In this fashion, "Materialists" is hitting upon a similar theme, and while Song's movie is much more earnest than Brooks' (and much less portentous than Kubrick's), the film is nonetheless announcing its interest in investigating the breadth of human behavior, and whether or not we've evolved all that much from our more humble beginnings. Even leaving aside the movie's philosophical underpinnings, it's a treat to see a rom-com that isn't looking to merely be nostalgic for fans of other rom-coms, but rather seeks to engage with cinematic history in general. For my money, "Materialists" is a great film, full stop, and these choices are what help make it so.
"Materialists" is in theaters now.