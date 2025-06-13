2025's Best Rom-Com Features A Sci-Fi Easter Egg You'll Never See Coming

This article contains spoilers for "Materialists."

The romantic comedy is a subgenre with a legion of lifelong, passionate fans, yet it's also routinely been dismissed by snobs as being little more than pablum. This has happened to just about every genre (or subgenre) at one time or another, of course. For years, the Western was once regarded as mere fodder for pulp fans, but once its popularity lasted for long enough (in conjunction with the genre becoming more varied and grown up), that changed, and the snobs moved on to decrying monster movies, or science-fiction films, or slapstick comedies, and so on. Essentially, every genre has had to endure a rite of passage as it moves toward cultural respect. In 2025, it feels like the rom-com is finally making that journey, especially as the subgenre continues to rise in popularity and ubiquitousness.

Writer/director Celine Song's "Materialists" is the next step in the rom-com's evolution, as it very deliberately is a romantic comedy that features all the trappings and tropes of the subgenre while eschewing its usual facetiousness. Song, who burst onto the scene with "Past Lives" in 2023, sets up a prototypical rom-com premise — a career woman is caught in a love triangle between a rich suitor and her poor ex — and explores it with equal parts depth, honesty, and tenderness. This blending of the more surface-level elements of the subgenre with the more heartfelt aspects of the dialogue and characterization extends to every other artistic choice in the film.

That includes the rather surprising way Song chooses to bookend the story. "Materialists" opens and closes with scenes set in an indeterminate time period somewhere around the dawn of humanity, featuring a couple of early humans as they wordlessly express their affection for each other. While this choice obliquely references a past comedy film or two, its closest (and most pointed) ancestor is none other than Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi opus, "2001: A Space Odyssey." It's a sci-fi movie easter egg that no one would ever see coming, and it's a helluva savvy choice on Song's part.