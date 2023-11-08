Past Lives Ending Explained: Saying So Much With So Little

The central relationship at the heart of "Past Lives" is between Nora, born Na Young (Greta Lee, "Russian Doll"), and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo, "Love to Hate You"). The two were childhood best friends growing up in South Korea, and in their preteen years, there was clearly some kind of attraction happening between the two, even if they didn't fully understand it. but the idea of them continuing to see the evolution of those feelings gets kneecapped when Nora's family abruptly moves to Canada, effectively ending their friendship.

A dozen years pass, and Nora has moved to New York to study playwriting. Meanwhile, Hae Sung has recently returned from military service and has begun a relationship with a woman, though he still lives at home and is fairly adrift about where he's at in his life. As it is now the 2010s, Nora and Hae Sung happen to find each other on Facebook and begin having regular Skype calls that grow ever more intimate and personal, not just reigniting their childhood connection but pushing it very far very quickly. Fearful of the distance and the rapidity with which the two grow closely, Nora decides it's best to sever all communication with Hae Sung. She heads out to a writers' retreat and happens to meet fellow writer Arthur (John Magaro, "First Cow"), and they fall in love and get married.

Another dozen years pass. Nora and Arthur are happily married, but a newly single Hae Sung puts out the word that he is headed to New York for a quick trip. Nora knows deep down that this trip is solely for him to see her, and they must wrangle with their past feelings for each other, whether any of those feelings still linger, and how — if at all — they can connect.