Past Lives' Celine Song Talks About Writing And Directing Her Devastating Debut Film [Exclusive Interview]

Before this movie, you also worked on "The Wheel of Time" as a staff writer. Any lessons learned from that project that you took into this one?

Well, I think I learned so much about leadership from Rafe Judkins, who runs the room. He's the showrunner. I think what I learned from him is that leadership is not something where you're nice or good to everyone or something like that, because I think those things are sort of a basic part of any relationship. You should be all of those things. And Rafe is so nice.

But I thought that actually, what makes him an amazing leader is his willingness to take responsibility. And I thought that really took me through so many moments on set where I was like, "No. I actually have to take responsibility for the hundreds of people who are working on this movie and this project." By taking responsibility, I am able to also allow the best work from everybody else.

Because I feel like sometimes you don't want to pitch an idea, you don't want to tell me something that you see or that you think about as my collaborator, because you're worried that you're going to take the blame for it, or you think that maybe if it was wrong, it becomes your fault. Because if there is no one who's saying, "It is my responsibility that this movie is great," I think sometimes it's a little bit hard to take risks in that way.

I think I learned from Rafe that before anything else, the first thing is, I have to say, "Hey, I really — I just need you to know that it's my responsibility that this movie's good, so don't worry about it. You don't have to take responsibility for that. Just tell me. Just tell me what you think. Tell me what you think might be helpful."

I think that kind of amazing attitude, like an openness, like a leadership, I think I learned from Rafe, who is just an amazing human being.

Were there any scenes or subplots that you wanted to include in the film but you had to cut for any reason?

Let me think. Not really. I had a little bit more in Nora's grad school section where I felt like there were some moments in there that I thought Nora's friends and Nora were living their New York writer life. And I had a little bit more in there, but then I realized, no, actually, the movie is just about the three of them [Nora, Hae Sung and Arthur], and I should really streamline.

Yeah, I like how so much time goes by, and you just let the viewer kind of imagine what that time was like.

Yes, of course. Just a few images to convey the whole thing.

Were there any other movies you took inspiration from while making this?

I feel like I was thinking a lot about, I wanted the language of the movie to be its own thing. I wasn't really thinking about a whole movie that the movie wanted to homage or something like that. It was so much more about, "Okay, well, how can I tell this story in a way that is only unique to the movie itself, that this movie's just going to exist as its own thing?"

As a first-time filmmaker, I especially felt like I needed to do that, because I wanted to find my voice in it, too, in the storytelling. I wanted to find my voice. But I think there were things that I took from, that I looked to, to help me solve some filmmaking problems.

For example, I feel like "My Dinner with Andre," I made everybody watch and I talked about a lot when it came to shooting the scene in the bar at the end. Because the way that conversation has to go is sort of similar to the way that the conversation goes in "My Dinner with Andre" and the way that's made, because it is sort of like — it's just like an angle on the actor's faces. And within that, in the performance, they're able to have a really deep conversation and you don't realize how much time has passed. You don't realize where we're going in the conversation, but the kind of amazing edge-of-your-seat feeling, even though it's just the one conversation, I really was thinking of that movie a lot when I was making this movie.

Yeah, I've got to watch that movie. I've seen it referenced in a "Community" and other shows a bunch of times. It sounds really good.

Yeah, it's kind of a funny thing, because it literally is just, "My Dinner with Andre," it is one conversation, the whole thing.