How To Watch Past Lives, One Of The Best Movies Of The Year, At Home

Who among us has never wondered about the role fate plays in love? No matter how satisfied we may feel with our current station in life, sometimes all it takes is a single reminder of the past to turn everything on its head. The premise of writer/director Celine Song's feature debut may not be altogether novel, but its treatment of an incredibly human and culturally specific love triangle sets "Past Lives" apart as one of the year's absolute best films. /Film's Chris Evangelista heaped praise on what he called "...a stunning, melancholy, altogether beautiful story of two people who keep missing their chance to be together — at least in this lifetime" in his review out of Sundance, while yours truly wrote about how it was the best film you missed out on in June of this year.

And now, the deeply moving and wonderfully nuanced drama is making its way to a device or television screen near you.

A24 announced today that the indie distribution company (which, it should be noted, is exempt from the ongoing writers and actors strikes against the AMPTP for meeting the demands of both guilds) is now making "Past Lives" available to watch at home after a rather strong showing at the box office during its theatrical run. According to a studio press release, viewers can purchase the film digitally through online retailers such as Apple, Prime Video, Google Play, and more. This comes ahead of the film's impending home media release on DVD and Blu-ray later this year. Read on for all the details!