How To Watch Past Lives, One Of The Best Movies Of The Year, At Home
Who among us has never wondered about the role fate plays in love? No matter how satisfied we may feel with our current station in life, sometimes all it takes is a single reminder of the past to turn everything on its head. The premise of writer/director Celine Song's feature debut may not be altogether novel, but its treatment of an incredibly human and culturally specific love triangle sets "Past Lives" apart as one of the year's absolute best films. /Film's Chris Evangelista heaped praise on what he called "...a stunning, melancholy, altogether beautiful story of two people who keep missing their chance to be together — at least in this lifetime" in his review out of Sundance, while yours truly wrote about how it was the best film you missed out on in June of this year.
And now, the deeply moving and wonderfully nuanced drama is making its way to a device or television screen near you.
A24 announced today that the indie distribution company (which, it should be noted, is exempt from the ongoing writers and actors strikes against the AMPTP for meeting the demands of both guilds) is now making "Past Lives" available to watch at home after a rather strong showing at the box office during its theatrical run. According to a studio press release, viewers can purchase the film digitally through online retailers such as Apple, Prime Video, Google Play, and more. This comes ahead of the film's impending home media release on DVD and Blu-ray later this year. Read on for all the details!
Past Lives comes to digital and Blu-ray
Whether you missed "Past Lives" the first time around or simply want to luxuriate in the subtle details of this unique love story all over again, one of 2023's best efforts is now set to be yours for the taking. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro as the trio of adults caught up in one of the most heartrending (yet wonderfully nonjudgmental) love triangles you'll ever see, "Past Lives" explores the Korean concept of "In-Yun" (which means fate or destiny) and how the cultural belief traditionally stipulates that two (or more) people who come into contact for even the briefest of moments in this life can potentially share lifelong bonds that took place in their past lives. Needless to say, first-time director Celine Song spins this premise into absolute gold.
In addition to its digital release, "Past Lives" is scheduled for a physical media release on Blu-ray. A24 announced that fans of the movie will only have to wait until September 19, 2023, to take home what will surely be a jam-packed disk full of bonus features and, fingers crossed, a commentary by Song. The official website for the film doesn't share any particulars on that front just yet, except that the Blu-ray will be available to purchase (and, as of now, pre-order) through popular outlets such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
For now, A24 has released a new featurette all about how the cast and crew created such unparalleled chemistry on the set of the film, which you can check out below.