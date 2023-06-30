Past Lives Is The Best Movie You Didn't Get Around To Watching This Month

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: "Sanctuary" puts a sexy spin on psychological dramas, "Past Lives" makes heartbreak feel good in a place like this, and "The Roundup: No Way Out" keeps one of the best action franchises going.)

A movie about a wealthy heir to his late father's business attempting to part ways with his secret dominatrix, a wonderfully nuanced and refreshingly adult drama about regrets of the past that may rank among the year's very best, and the latest action/thriller in a rapidly-expanding South Korean franchise all end up playing in theaters at the same time. What, did you think this was building up to some sort of punchline? June is drawing to an end and the summer movie season has officially kicked off in earnest, but some of the best highlights of this past month remain somewhat off the beaten path.

The timing couldn't possibly be better, given the recent spate of mega-budget blockbusters that have been dubbed "too big to fail" ... but may end up doing exactly that. "The Flash" was only the latest high-profile disappointment as even "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is feeling the pressure to come through despite its exorbitant cost. If only there was a completely different class of movie that relied more on positive word of mouth, potential awards consideration, and a genuine passion for telling human stories that didn't have to depend on record-breaking opening weekends just to make it into the black!

Luckily, "Past Lives," Sanctuary," and "The Roundup: No Way Out" stand apart as unmissable, under-the-radar gems from June.