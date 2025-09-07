An Arthur C. Clarke Mantra Influenced Marvel's Logic For The Thor Franchise

Some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best elements came from strange places, as any narrative of this size and scale will inevitably feature a lot of cooks in the kitchen. From James Gunn basically drafting up the lore behind the Infinity Stones on a napkin to Ryan Coogler building Wakanda in the image of Chadwick Boseman's imagination, there are too many fun anecdotes about the formulation of this grand story. Meanwhile, over in Thor's corner of the MCU, no less of an authority than Kevin Feige has revealed that Arthur C. Clarke actually provided some direct inspiration when it came to translating the God of Thunder to the big screen.

In 2011's "Thor," Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) essentially crash-lands on Earth after being cast out of Asgard by his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins), only to develop a fondness for the inhabitants of what he and his fellow gods/aliens call Midgard. (Earth is one of the nine mythical Norse realms in the MCU continuity. See why Feige and Co. thought audiences could use some clarification with all the magic stuff going on here?) Along the way, Thor also meets — and falls in love with — Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and explains to her how the magic works on Asgard, including how it overlaps with the ways technology has evolved on Earth over time. As it turns out, one of Clarke's best-known quotes served as the jumping-off point for Feige's large position on magic in the MCU, which began with "Thor" and continued into later MCU projects in unexpected ways.