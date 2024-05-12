Why Thor Was One Of The Most 'Daunting' Marvel Roles To Cast

Marvel hasn't been having the best time of late and the shaky attempt to recapture lightning in a bottle that was "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a good example. Whereas its predecessor, "Thor: Ragnarok," saw star Chris Hemsworth leaning into his comedic sensibilities to great effect, even Hemsworth himself agreed that "Love and Thunder" was just too silly. But when the God of Thunder made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut all the way back in 2011, the opposite was true.

Whereas "Iron Man," the film that changed Hollywood forever by kicking off the massively popular interconnected universe, was led by Robert Downey Jr. and his magnetic charisma, 2011's "Thor" was a darker affair that embraced the character's origins and delivered what was essentially a fantasy adventure with relative unknowns in the lead roles of Thor and Loki. In the late-aughts, Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston did not enjoy the superstar status they do today, so casting them was somewhat of a gamble, even if they were surrounded by established stars such as Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Thankfully, it was a gamble that paid off. "Thor" made $449.3 million worldwide against a reported budget of $150 million, which back then wasn't bad at all. Sure it might seem meager in an age where superhero movies are known for approaching and often surpassing the billion-dollar mark, but in 2011, almost half a billion was a triumph for a film that was, in many ways, a risk. That's a good thing, too, considering actually casting Hemsworth in the lead sounds like it was a real headache.