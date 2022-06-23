Chris Hemsworth's Thor Audition Sucked, And Liam Hemsworth Almost Got The Job Instead

In a Wired autocomplete interview, Chris Hemsworth said that he auditioned for the role of Thor long before his brother Liam did. He said he didn't get a callback because, "I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got." He said Liam got very close — in the final five actor group — but he didn't make it. Chris said:

"And they were like, look, he's great, but he's a bit young. My manager then said, well, he does have an older brother which was me. I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more, sort of motivation, that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't. I also had done a couple of films in-between those two auditions, so I had a bit more experience and confidence in what I was going to do."

He said he was excited but hesitant because this was a six-picture deal. That sounds almost quaint now, doesn't it? He didn't want to be typecast, though I would submit being typecast as a super hot god of thunder who wields a giant hammer isn't such a bad thing.

Hemsworth expanded on why he was acceptable for the role in the second audition in an interview with Vanity Fair. Director of the first "Thor" film Kenneth Branagh had a conversation with him after "Star Trek," in which Hemsworth played James Kirk's father, came out. "I think J.J. Abrams and Kenneth had a conversation," he said. "The initial audition I sent, or the tape was with my mum and I, and my mum was reading as Anthony Hopkins. And I don't know, maybe it was her read that somehow influenced or swayed the vote there."