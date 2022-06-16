Chris Hemsworth Had One Condition For Making Thor: Love And Thunder

Unlike Captain America, who finally found his way to old age in "Avengers: Endgame," or Iron Man and Black Widow who (spoilers) died, Thor doesn't really have a logical jumping-off point in the MCU. He's hundreds of years old, is a literal god, and isn't as likely to perish in combat. That being the case, it's admirable that Hemsworth remains so committed to the character while also looking to maintain a certain quality with the films heading into these later sequels. The actor also explained in the same interview that his personal journey over the last decade in real life has been tied inherently to that of Thor's.

"I just love playing [Thor.] I love the journey I have been on with him. Not only as Thor, but just my life. The two have been side by side for 10, 11 years now and have both crossed over into each other's world from time to time."

As for what the future holds? Who knows but, thanks to Waititi, we're at least getting one more solo "Thor" film with Hemsworth.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.