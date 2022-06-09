Thor: Love And Thunder Will Fully Explore Why Thor And Jane Broke Up

Ending a relationship is never easy, least of all when one of the concerned parties is a human scientist and the other is a super-powerful alien from another planet whose race inspired the gods of Norse mythology. Such was the case with former lovebirds Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who broke up at some point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe between the events of 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" and 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." But what, exactly, happened between the two?

When the subject comes up in "Ragnarok," Thor is naturally reluctant to talk about it. "She didn't dump me. I dumped her. It was a mutual dumping," he stammers, prompting his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to give him a perfunctory pat on the shoulder in what is probably the funniest part of the whole exchange. Speaking to Disney's D23 Magazine (via The Direct), Hemsworth admitted that it was only while working on the God of Thunder's next adventure, "Thor: Love and Thunder," that it became obvious to him "there actually wasn't a whole lot" there to help audiences fill in the blanks on their own.

In retrospect, however, Hemsworth said he's glad "Ragnarok" didn't address the matter beyond that: