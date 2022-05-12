The 'Love' Part Of Thor: Love And Thunder Was Taika Waititi's Biggest Challenge

Director Taika Waititi delivered one of the most unique and widely acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date with 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." Now, the filmmaker is back with a sequel in the form of this summer's much-anticipated "Thor: Love and Thunder." As the title implies, love is going to be a big part of the movie, and as it turns out, that was actually the toughest part to nail down when it came to the story.

Waititi spoke about the film as part of the Empire summer preview issue, which is on sale now. During the conversation, the "Jojo Rabbit" director explained that, "Thematically, it's where I've always wanted it to be. I want to make a film about love, with superheroes and outer space. Those are the things I want. And that's pretty much what it is." The recently released teaser trailer certainly seems to speak to that. Speaking further, Waititi explained why the "love" bit was complicated for him.