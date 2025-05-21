A Canceled Thor Cartoon Would Have Completely Reimagined The Marvel Hero

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lots of Marvel Comics heroes got to star in cartoons during the 1990s (most famously the X-Men, who returned last year in "X-Men '97"), but not the Mighty Thor. The Thunder God didn't even appear in the "Power Rangers" inspired (and swiftly canceled) "Avengers: United They Stand."

However, in the late 1990s, there actually was a Thor cartoon in development — just not about the Thor who Marvel fans are familiar with. One of the men involved was prolific cartoon writer Henry Gilroy. As Gilroy tells it, he met famous model Fabio Lanzoni by chance. When he learned Gilroy worked in animation, Fabio's interest piqued. Fabio had previously done a Thor costume fitting for Stan Lee, who had been hoping to sell a Thor TV series. That experience made Fabio want to actually play Thor, in a cartoon and then a movie.

Gilroy and animation director Seth Kearsley ("Mummies Alive!") envisioned a Thor based more on original Norse myths than the Marvel Comics. Character designs were drawn by Mike Mignola, the comic artist most famous for creating Hellboy and the enormous shared universe around him, and Glen Murakami, future creator of "Teen Titans."

Enter "Thor: God of Thunder," which had a two minute pilot short produced — and nothing else. The short is available to watch on Kearsley's YouTube channel.

Again, this wasn't quite Marvel's Thor, as you can see from it being set in Medieval times. The mix of history and fantasy evokes "Mummies Alive!" (but with Norse myths, not ancient Egyptian ones). The Medieval Europe setting is also similar to Disney's "Gargoyles," which had just wrapped in 1997.

However, the premise of Thor being cast out of Asgard to learn humility does suggest the Marvel Thor comics readers or MCU watchers would. In the original Stan Lee/Jack Kirby comics, Thor was banished from Asgard for his arrogance. Living as the human doctor Donald Blake, he could only become Thor when holding Mjolnir. "God of Thunder" would've used this backstory for Thor (voiced by Fabio), but him being a child when not in god form suggests another lightning-themed comics hero: Billy Batson/Captain Marvel.

When interviewed for the documentary "Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters," Gilroy shared some of Mignola's concept sketches for "Thor: God of Thunder." ("Mike was excited because I was going to pay him to draw giants and monsters.") This became its own mini-documentary, available to watch below:

